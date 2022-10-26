The 43-year-old man was arrested in the Antrim area early this morning, Wednesday 26 October, as part of the ongoing police investigation into the murder.

A 44- year-old man arrested on Monday, 24 October, also remains in custody after detectives were granted an extension to his detention until 1pm on Thursday, October 27.

Liam Christie was shot up to four times at close range in a ‘brutal’ killing.

The PSNI launched a murder investigation last Thursday following the discovery of a body in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson confirmed on Friday that the deceased is 44-year-old father-of-three Mr Christie.

"He was shot up to four times at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks," she said. "This is a brutal killing and I'm appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice."