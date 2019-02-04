Second man arrested on suspicion of Ian Ogle murder

The PSNI have arrested two men today on suspicion of the murder of Ian Ogle.
Both men are currently in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, police say.
Mr. Ogle, a 45 year-old father of two, suffered 11 stab wounds to the back and a fractured skull, in a violent attack in Cluan Place, east Belfast on Sunday January 27.
The PSNI announced the arrest of the first man, aged 40, this morning.
A police spokesperson has now announced the arrest of the second man, aged 37.
Mr. Ogle's funeral took place at Covenant Love Church, Albertbridge Road and his burial in Roselawn Cemetery.