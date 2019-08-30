Second man arrested over probe into Continuity IRA activity

Police have arrested a second man in connection with an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA.

Detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit detained a 37-year-old man in the Newtownabbey area last night under the Terrorism Act. He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and remains in Police custody this morning.

Detective Inspector Adrian Brown said: “A number of searches were conducted in west Belfast and Newtownabbey on Thursday. A number of items, including a quantity of suspected ammunition, have been seized for further examination.”

A 31-year-old man arrested in west Belfast yesterday as part of the same investigation also remains in police custody at this time.