Secret stash of guns found in Belfast woodland... years after big cache of Glocks discovered in same area

Some of the guns recovered by police in 2013

The firearms were discovered in Cregagh Glen, a long, thin woodland park-type area which lies just to the south of the Cregagh Road area, a unionist-dominated district on the city’s southern edge.

It is not the first time that such a find has been made there.

In August 2013, the PSNI was alerted to the discovered of 16 semi-automatic handguns and 800 rounds of ammunition, which were buried in the area.

Many, if not all, of the handguns found in 2013 were Austrian-made Glocks.

It was believed they had been there for several years and were still in good condition.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson from the Terrorist Investigation Unit said of this latest find: “Following a call from a member of the public alerting police to a suspicious object just after 3.20pm on Wednesday 19 January, officers attended the scene.

“We have carried out a comprehensive search of the area together with Ammunition Technical Officers and I can now confirm that we have recovered seven suspected handguns and other items which have been taken away for forensic examination.

“I suspect that all of the items have been in place for a significant period of time.

“An investigation has begun and I appeal to anyone who may have any information that could help us, to come forward and call police on 101 quoting reference 1073 of 19/01/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

