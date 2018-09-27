Sectarian attack on Protestant schoolchildren ‘appalling’

A sectarian attack on a bus carrying Protestant schoolchildren in north Belfast has been branded “utterly appalling” by a DUP representative.

Stones were thrown and a window on the vehicle broken during the incident on the Oldpark Road on Monday.

Councillor Dale Pankhurst appealed for leaders within the nationalist community to encourage witnesses to contact the police.

“There can be no place for sectarianism in north Belfast in 2018,” he said.

Mr Pankhurst said the pupils were from both the Boys’ and Girls’ Model schools.

Police confirmed there were no injuries and that the incident is being treated as a “hate crime”.