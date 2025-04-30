Sectarian hate crime probed after paint bombs thrown at Walker's Plinth on the city's Walls

PSNI

Police in Londonderry are investigating criminal damage caused to Walker's Plinth on the city's Walls after paint bombs were thrown at it.

The incident was reported to police just before 6.40pm on Tuesday evening, 29 April, and is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime.

A number of individuals are believed to have been involved.

It's believed to have occurred sometime between 6.20pm and 6.40pm that evening.

