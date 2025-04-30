Sectarian hate crime probed after paint bombs thrown at Walker's Plinth on the city's Walls
The incident was reported to police just before 6.40pm on Tuesday evening, 29 April, and is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime.
A number of individuals are believed to have been involved.
It's believed to have occurred sometime between 6.20pm and 6.40pm that evening.
Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone with information or footage which may assist the investigation to call 101, quoting reference 1490 of 290425, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org