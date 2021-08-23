The assault took place in Banbridge on July 25.

Constable Mathers said: “A man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted by a group of both males and females in the early hours of Sunday 25 July, between 2.30am and 2.45am. The incident place on the junction of Townsend Street and Kenlis Street.

“During the assault, the victim sustained a number of facial injuries, which subsequently required hospital treatment.

“We are treating this as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

“Please cast your mind back and if you should have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, contact us on 101. The reference number to quote is 959 of 25/07/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

