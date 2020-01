Police have urged motorists to avoid the area

Tarragon Park in Antrim is closed at the junction of Fennel Road and Cunningham Way following a report of a suspicious object discovered in the area this morning (Friday 3rd January).

A number of homes have been evacuated, with residents using a local community centre during this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

There are no further details at this stage.