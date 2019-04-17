Security alert ends after pipe bomb found in NI village

A security alert in a Co Antrim village has ended.

Police received a report that a device had been left outside an address in the Moneyleck Park area of Rasharkin around 10pm on Tuesday nigh.

The scene in Rasharkin on Tuesday night after the discovery of a viable pipe bomb device PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Following further examination, a viable pipe bomb type device was found.

Residents have now been able to return to their homes.

Inspector Colin Ash Said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience in giving us time as we dealt with the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with any information, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1321 of 16/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”