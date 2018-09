There is an ongoing security alert at a PSNI Station this evening.

Roads were closed after reports of a suspicious device spotted near Strand Road PSNI Station in Londonderry.

The Strand Road is closed from the bottom of Lawrence Hill to the bottom of Clarendon Street.

Some businesses in the area have been forced to close for the evening.

“Security alert in the vicinity of Strand Road police station - please avoid the area,” said SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.