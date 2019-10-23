Security alert: Police recover viable pipe bomb

A suspicious object recovered during a security alert in the Brooke Hall Heights area of Lisburn on Tuesday was a “viable pipe bomb type device”, police have said.

One home was evacuated during the incident.

Police cordoned off the area while ammunition technical officers examined the device.

Superintendent Davy Beck said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around Brooke Hall Heights on Tuesday or anyone who has information that could assist us with our investigation to contact detectives at Lisburn Criminal Investigation Department on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1313 22/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”