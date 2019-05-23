Security alert: Section of road closed, but access to polling station remains open

Police are in attendance at a security alert near a polling station in the Moss Park area of Londonderry following the report of a suspicious device.

Officers were tasked to the area just before 7pm this evening.

"The public are advised while a section of Moss Road is closed, access to the polling station at St Paul's Primary School remains open and is accessible from the Moss Road roundabout and from the back gates of the school," a PSNI spokesperson said.

There are no further details at this time.