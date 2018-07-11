Security alert: Suspicious object declared ‘a hoax’

The Holywood Road in east Belfast has reopened to traffic following a security alert earlier this morning.

The road was closed at its junctions with the Circular Road and Inverary Avenue following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.

Police officers examined the object and declared it “a hoax”.

“The security alert on the Holywood Road in east Belfast has now ended. The suspicious object was examined by police and was declared a hoax. All roads have now re-opened to traffic,” a PSNI spokesperson said.