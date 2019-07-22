Security alert: Suspicious object removed for further examination

A security alert in west Belfast which led to a number of residents being evacuated from their homes has ended, police have said.

The alarm was raised following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Glenalina Gardens area this morning.

Road cordons were in place at Glenalina Road and Glenalina Crescent, and a number of homes were evacuated, with residents being accommodated at Whiterock Leisure Centre.

Police have confirmed that the alert is now over.

“Ammunition technical officers examined a suspicious object discovered in the area and this has now been removed for further examination,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“All roads in the area have now reopened and residents allowed to return to their homes.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Woodbourne Police Station on 101 quoting reference 233 22/07/19.”