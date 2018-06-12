Security alert: ‘Those responsible have shown complete disregard for this community’

Those responsible for leaving a viable explosive device at a property in the Co Down village of Seaforde yesterday showed “complete disregard” for the community, a local MLA has said.

South Down representative Emma Rogan condemned those behind the security alert, which was sparked following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Naghan Court area at around 3pm.

Police and army personnel were called to the scene and a number of residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

The object was examined by ATO and declared “a viable device”.

“This security alert caused significant disruption to local residents,” the Sinn Fein MLA said.

“Those responsible have shown complete disregard for all the people of this community.

“Incidents like this serve no purpose other than bringing disruption to the community and they need to stop immediately.

“I would call on anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

Police officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101.