Security alerts: Homes evacuated, traffic diverted and one man arrested

A number of people have been evacuated from their homes due to security alerts in several areas of Londonderry.

Road closures are in place on Iniscarn Road in Creggan, Harty Court in Ballymagroarty and Moss Park in Galliagh. A section of Strand Road close to the police station has also been closed to traffic.

Strand Road PSNI Station, Londonderry. Pic by Google

Police say a number of homes have been evacuated and several traffic diversions are in place.

The security operation is continuing.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alerts and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that they are not investigating any link between the security alerts and the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city on Thursday night.