Security operation mounted at cemetery following republican Easter event

Derry's City Cemetery was closed to visitors on Tuesday morning as officers examined the scene. Two robots, usually deployed to examine suspicions objects, were seen moving within the site.

One small funeral was facilitated at the cemetery during the closure.

The operation was undertaken a day after the republican event at the cemetery. Prior to the event at the republican plot in the cemetery, there were scenes of violence in the Creggan area of Derry when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

A PSNI vehicle inside Derry City Cemetery, which is temporarily closed as Army Technical Officers check for devices, following a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.

The illegal parade started in the Central Drive area when a number of masked men in paramilitary-style dress formed a colour party carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags. As the parade progressed towards the City Cemetery, the police Land Rover came under attack, with masked youths throwing petrol bombs and firing fireworks before it drove off in flames.