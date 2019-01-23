Serial thief tells judge he wants to go to prison

A serial thief who stole bicycles parked at locations in Belfast was jailed for 10 months - after telling a judge he wanted to go to prison.

Liam Joseph Shortt also took more than £200 worth of women’s clothes during a separate raid on a Next store in the city.

The 22-year-old, of Bruslee Way in Belfast, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and a further attempted theft.

He targeted cycle racks to steal bikes valued at £600 and £100 in July and August last year.

Shortt also tried to take another bicycle worth £600 during the crime spree.

He faced a separate charge of stealing the clothing from Next last Sunday.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Shortt admitted all the offences.

Defence counsel Sean O’Hare confirmed his client has addiction issues and wanted to go to jail.

“He’s quite clear and candid that he needs to detoxify and take himself away from the negative influences which have led him here,” the barrister said.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall noted Shortt has 21 previous convictions for theft.

Imposing six months custody for the latest offences, she also ordered him to serve a further four months of a previously suspended term.

As Shortt was led from the dock he saluted and blew a kiss to friends in the public gallery.