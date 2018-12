Two women aged 50 and 29 and three men aged 22, 24 and 42 who were arrested in relation to an assault in north Belfast yesterday have been released on police bail.

Two men aged 29 and 34 were taken to hospital after suffering head injuries in the incident, which occurred in the Fairfax Court area shortly after 4am.

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said the five people arrested in connection with the incident have been “released on police bail pending further enquiries.”