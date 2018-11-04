Serious assault: Man suffers suspected broken leg

Detectives are investigating a serious assault in Bangor yesterday (Saturday) during which a man suffered a suspected broken leg.

Shortly before midday a 38-year-old man was assaulted by two unknown males in the Rathgill Park area, the PSNI said.

The man suffered a suspected broken leg as a result of the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The males are described as being aged in their mid to late 30s, one had short brown hair and the other had short blonde hair.

Detective Sergeant Edwards has appealed for anyone who was in the area of Rathgill Park yesterday morning and who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 604 03/11/18.