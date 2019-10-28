Serious assault outside NI pub leaves three hospitalised after weapons used

Three men have been taken to hospital after a a serious assault in the Waring Street area of Ballymena last night.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident which was reported to police at 10.50pm - and which

Waring Street - Google maps

"spilled outside and onto the street involving a number of males and the use of weapons, including a flick baton".

Detective Sergeant Toni Lenaghan said: "Three men attended hospital for treatment of their injuries, including head injuries and a broken arm, none of which are believed to be life threatening."

He added that three men - aged 30-years, 31-years and 38-years have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"A 56-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances," he added. "All four men remain in custody this morning, assisting us with our enquiries.

“As our investigation to establish exactly what occurred and a motive for what happened continues, I want to appeal to anyone who was in the bar, or in the vicinity, around this time last night and who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch with us.

"I am also appealing to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1995 of 27/101/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.