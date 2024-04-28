Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several graves were vandalised, and wreaths and momentums removed and damaged in the incident, discovered yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said police received a report shortly after 9am on Saturday that a number of graves had been damaged.

“We have identified a male suspect and are following a definitive line of enquiry in relation to the incident,” he added.

Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that a serious incident of vandalism had taken place in the Kildrum section of the City Cemetery.

​The council said while they are currently not aware of any damage to headstones, relatives who identify this on their family grave are asked to bring this to the attention to the cemetery staff.

​Council staff have been on site carrying out a clean-up and repairs and providing support to families impacted by this very ‘distressing and upsetting incident’.

​Families affected are being advised to contact cemetery staff with any queries regarding missing or damaged items from graves as ongoing efforts are being made to store items so they can be identified and claimed by their owners.

The Council would encourage anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact the PSNI directly.