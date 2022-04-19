Seventh arrest made after Londonderry republican parade, say PSNI

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Supporters of Saoradh at the Republican Easter parade at the Bogside area. Photo by Peter Morrison / Press Eye.

There was disorder in the city cemetery following the parade as police came under attack from petrol bombs and other projectiles.

Six arrests had been made already.

Announcing the latest, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A seventh arrest has been made by police in Derry/Londonderry following a notified parade in the city yesterday (Monday 18th April).

“The man, 45-aged years old, was arrested overnight under the Terrorism Act, and he remains in custody this morning.

“Five other men arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act also remain in custody at this time.”

The spokesperson added: “A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on 11th May.