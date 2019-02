Police are investigating the theft of several thousand pounds of jewellery in Carrickfergus.

The items were stolen during a burglary at Scotch Quarter in the Co Antrim town.

PSNI Carrickfergus said: “If you are offered any jewellery for sale in dubious circumstances, please give us a call on 101 (ref 193 18.2.19).

Police added further details will be released shortly.