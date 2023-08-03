Several-year-long legal case against Jamie Bryson over doorman licencing collapses at crunch court hearing

Granting Mr Bryson’s application for a not guilty direction at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, District Judge Amanda Brady outlined how she had doubts about multiple aspects of the prosecution case against the defendant who had represented himself through the private prosecution.

Delivering her damning judgement today, DJ Brady told the court that as a result of a 19 page skeleton argument lodged by the north down loyalist three months ago, “the court has a doubt about whether the Chair had the authority to delegate power ‘on behalf of the Authority’ to the CEO, a doubt about whether the Board had power to ratify that decision and a doubt about whether the delegation, if it was valid, survived the restructuring of SIA in 2013.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued that she also had doubts whether “the delegation was automatically valid in NI….whether Mr Guest was properly authorised to issue the request to the defendant to provide information in 2018, if the delegation of power was flawed” and whether the offences as charged were properly made out.

Mr Bryson pictured outside court today

“The prosecution may have run with the wrong offence and should not be relying on the court’s discretion to cure this by substituting a different offence,” said DJ Brady adding that even if the case were to proceed and the defence case to formally open, her doubts could not be resolved.

“There can be no more evidence called by the prosecution, who have closed their case for the second time, and the court reminds itself that the defendant does not have to prove anything,” said the judge, concluding that “in all of the circumstances the court finds that there is no longer a reasonable prospect that a reasonable jury, properly directed, could convict the defendant.”

Representing himself in a private prosecution brought by the SIA, Mr Bryson had been charged with making a false statement to the Security Industry Authority and recklessly making a false statement to the SIA on 6 June 2018 that “JJ Security Services Limited has never traded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court had heard that the SIA wrote to Mr Bryson in September 2017 requesting information about JJ Security Services Ltd, a company where he was a named director, as part of an investigation into door staff operating in the north Down area.

In his reply Mr Bryson stated that JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information.

It had been the SIA contention that according to a £450 invoice for "SIA licensed event supervisors" at a bonfire festival in Bangor in 2017, a document created by JJ Security Services, five men were supplied for six hours at a rate of £15 per hour each.

In a case which has been live for more than five years and which has been visited upon almost every level of court in the land from the Petty Sessions to the Court of Appeal, Mr Bryson has lodged repeated legal arguments seeking to undermine the legality and validity of the case against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his latest application for a not guilty direction, arguing that any notional jury “properly directed could not safely convict” even taking the prosecuting evidence at it’s height, Mr Bryson had argued that SIA powers did not extend to NI and also that the SIA chair did not have the power to delegate authority to the SIA investigators who conducted enquiries into his alleged activities.

While counsel for the SIA had argued to the contrary DJ Brady brought the legal saga to an end today (thurs), highlighting that on foot of Mr Bryson’s detailed submissions “the defendant has created a doubt in the mind of the court” concerning almost envy aspect of the case against him.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly,” the judge explained, “a serious amount of time and effort have been spent on progressing this case by the prosecution, the defence and by the court, but the stage has now been reached where the right thing to do is to stop this case and the application for a direction of no case to answer is granted.”

Speaking after the conclusion of the case and his formal acquittal Mr Bryson, who is now set to argue that the SIA are liable for his legal costs, said the judge’s decision is a “monumental embarrassment for the SIA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outcome is a monumental embarrassment for the SIA who, at various stages of this case, have had senior crown counsel, junior counsel, solicitor and the SIA’s head of legal services. I, at all stages, acted alone.

“The SIA have lost on all points in a direction application, whereby the bar for the prosecution is at its lowest. This effectively means the case never had any reasonable prospect of success and there are serious questions as to who decided to push on with this private prosecution.

“Aside from a very pleasing personal victory, this is a victory for all those hounded by the SIA. There are serious questions over the legality of all the SIA’s actions in NI, and anyone convicted of an offence should seek their own legal advice and, in my view, apply to have their conviction overturned.

After five years I am delighted to have defeated the SIA, with all their legal firepower, on these important matters of law.”