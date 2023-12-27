Sex offender extradicted back to Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland so he can be jailed for breaching licence
Officers from the PSNI International Policing Unit extradited John Joseph McDonagh from the Republic of Ireland, where he had been arrested on October 19, 2022.
It has taken until now for extradition proceedings to run their course.
He had been on license from prison in Northern Ireland for what police said was “a serious sexual offence which occurred in Belfast in February 2018”, but that license was revoked.
Police would not say what his offence was.
It is understood he will not face any charges for absconding, but will now be jailed until his licence period expires.
The PSNI issued a statement which read: “This demonstrates our continued and effective working with An Garda Síochána to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"It is important that offenders released from prison on licence comply with the terms of their licence.
"Should offenders breach the terms of the licence and leave the jurisdiction, the PSNI will take all possible actions to have them arrested and returned to prison in Northern Ireland.”