SF must move to ‘end the agony’ of families

A renewed call for Sinn Fein to “end the agony” of the families of the Disappeared has been made by the DUP following the death of one of the members of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains.

Frank Murray died on Saturday. He had had been a member of the commission tasked with finding the hidden remains of IRA victims since 2006.

Among the many people issuing a statement of condolence was ex-Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, who said: “I am very sorry to hear of the death of Frank Murray. He was a decent courteous man, and an outstanding public servant. I extend my sympathy to his family.”

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said whilst Gerry Adams is entitled to pay tribute to Frank Murray, “the more appropriate response to his passing would be to ensure that the remains of the remaining victims are returned to their families for Christian burial as a matter of priority”.

To this end, he said: “At this Easter time, Sinn Fein should do the right thing and end the agony that these innocent families have suffered for too long. They talk much of respect. It is time to allow these families to pay their last respects.”

Mr Adams has previously said he welcomes the recovery of victims’ bodies, and that “efforts must continue” to find the outstanding sets of remains.

Last year he said: “I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”