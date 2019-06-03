Shandon Park Golf Club bomb: two cars found burnt out, say PSNI

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage in relation to a bomb which was found under an officers’ car in Belfast on Saturday.

The officer found the bomb under his car at Shandon Park golf club, prompting widespread condemnation.

Today the PSNI revealed that two cars they were tracing in connection with the attack had been found burnt out in north Belfast.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright from the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “This was an absolutely reckless attack on a police officer. The people who deployed this device took it through a busy built up urban area putting members of the public at risk. Then with all the inherent risks of leaving an unstable explosive device under a car in the vain hope that they might just achieve the success that they would want.”

His investigation is at an early stage, he said, but he had two specific appeals to make.

“First and foremost, were you in the area of Green Road, Knockhill Park or Upper Newtownards Road anytime between 10pm on Friday 31 May and 7.30am on Saturday 01 June. If you were in that area we need you to come forward. If you were driving in the area do you have Dash Cam, if you live in that area do you have CCTV in or around your home. This also applies to people who may be in the area of Shandon Park and Shandon Golf Club during the same time period.

“The second part of my appeal relates to two motor vehicles, the first is a green coloured Skoda Octavia, VRM 01D78089. The second vehicle we are interested in is a silver coloured SAAB 95, VRM NFZ 3216. Did you see either of these vehicles in or around Green Road, Knockhill Park, Shandon Park or Upper Newtownards Road anytime between 10pm on Friday 31 May and 7.30am on Saturday 01 June?”

Both of these vehicles were subsequently abandoned and burnt out in Etna Drive in north Belfast during the early hours of Saturday morning, he said, and he appealed for anyone who saw the vehicles being abandoned or set on fire to contact police.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information relating to this incident or anyone who was in the areas outlined about and who has Dash Cam footage to contact police on 101 and ask to speak to Detectives in the Terrorism Investigation Unit.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, he added.