Sheep ‘put down’ after suspected dog attack in Carrickfergus

Police are appealing for information after a sheep had to be euthanised following a suspected dog attack in Carrickfergus.

The incident occurred in the Slievard Heights area of the Co.Antrim town on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson stated: “A local farmer in the Carrickfergus area unfortunately had to have a sheep put down today resulting in a loss to his livelihood.

“It is believed a male was walking a dog in the vicinity of Slievard Heights area and allowed his dog off the leash around 10.00 on Sunday morning.”

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they are asked to call the PSNI on 101, reference CC776 20/10/19.

Police went on to issue the following advice for people walking dogs in the countryside:

“Under the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983, it is an offence to allow a dog on any land containing livestock unless the dog is under control. The Order defines ‘under control’ as ‘restrained by a chain or other sufficient leash held by a person exercising proper control over the dog’.

“The Order also states that if a dog worries sheep (attacks or kills sheep or chases them in a way that may cause injury, suffering or financial loss to their owner) the person in charge of that dog is guilty of an offence.

“The Countryside Code for Northern Ireland is made up of a number of simple messages, which should be kept in mind while enjoying the outdoors. The Code stresses that dogs should be kept under control and kept on leads when walking on roads or near farm animals.

“It says to avoid fields with animals in them, as your presence may cause them stress, and points out that livestock are valuable commodities which should be left alone. The Code also asks dog owners to bear in mind the distress that dogs can cause to farm animals.”