These shocking images have been posted online by police in a stark warning to anyone planning on drink driving.

A post on PSNI Facebook said: "This was the scene we faced last night...the cause...a drunk driver!

Picture of car wreck that PSNI dealt with

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured but the pictures speak for themselves."

The post on PSNI Fermanagh page adds: "As I'm going to bed, the driver will be waking up, (in custody).

"Why are people not getting the message!

"#KeepingPeopleSafe"