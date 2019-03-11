Shocking photo of car after man arrested for drink driver

A photo of a badly mangled car has been posted on social media after police arrested a man for drink driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident around midnight last night.

Mangle car posted by the PSNI after they arrested someone for drink driving

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Somehow the driver walked away from this with only a few cuts.

“Thankfully he was picked up a short time later and arrested.

“He was nearly three times the legal limit.

“We are also appealing for witnesses for anyone who may have seen this person driving.

“If you observed a Grey Peugeot 208 driving through Lurgan or on Lough Road at around midnight please contact Police on 101 and quote serial 9 of 11/03/19.”