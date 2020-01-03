Shooting in NI town was 'reckless act' with 'total disregard' for residents

A shooting in a quiet residential area of an NI town was a 'reckless act' say the PSNI

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the Maple Court area of Lurgan around 7.50pm last night (January 2).

Maple Court Lurgan, photo courtesy of Google

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Inspector Ruston said: "At approximately 7.50pm on Thursday, 2 January police received a report that shots had been fired at a house.

"We are extremely lucky that no-one was injured as a result of this incident which occurred in a busy residential area.

"Whoever carried out this reckless act showed a total disregard for both those inside the property and local residents.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact police at Lurgan on the non emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1682 02/01/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."