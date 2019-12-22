Shot fired at house in Co Antrim

Police are investigating an incident which saw a shot fired at a house in the the Corkey Road area of Loughguile.

In appealing for information Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “Sometime between 6pm on Friday, December 20 and 12pm on Saturday, December 21, it was reported that damage was caused to a front living room window of a house in the area. No one was inside the property during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between this time-frame to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1132 21/12/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”