Shot fired at N.I. house - three children in bed sleeping at time of attack

Three children were asleep in bed in a house in Northern Ireland when a gunman opened fire on the frontdoor of the property on Tuesday night.

The incident happened shortly before midnight in the Norglen Drive area of Belfast.

The P.S.N.I. described the attack as 'reckless'.

"At approximately 11.40pm it is believed a shot was fired at the house, striking the front door of the property," said the P.S.N.I.

"A male and female, along with three children, were in bed at the time of this incident.

"Thankfully none of them were injured."

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell described the attack as "reckless" and claimed it was down to good luck that any of the three children or the man and woman were injured or killed.

"We are fortunate this cowardly and reckless act did not result in the residents of this house being killed or injured," said D.I. McDonnell.

"These young children will have to live with this nightmare for the rest of their lives, their innocence taken from them by some faceless thug. Everyone should be allowed to live in peace in their own home. No-one should have to worry about someone taking it upon themselves to show up and fire a shot at their home.

"I would ask - did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area; did you see any suspicious vehicles? If you did, please come forward and speak to detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2301 21/05/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."