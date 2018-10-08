Shot fired at SF office after ‘brutal’ paramilitary style attack

A Sinn Fein MLA has said a shot was fired through the window of his constituency office during a ‘paramilitary style’ attack.

A man in his 30s suffered what police described as “potentially life changing” injuries in a “brutal shooting” in West Belfast last night.

The incident was reported to police at around 11.30pm last night.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said: “The people who carried out this attack have left a man with potentially life changing injuries.

“They then recklessly fired a shot across the road and through the window of my constituency office, endangering anyone who may have been in the vicinity.”

“That is an attack on the democratically expressed wishes of the people of his area.”

He continued: “Sinn Féin will not be deterred by this mindless attack from providing services to the people of Turf Lodge and West Belfast by the thugs who carried out this attack.

“These people have nothing to offer but intimidation and mindless violence.”

Mr Sheehan added: “They should desist and get off the backs of this community.”

SDLP councillor Tim Attwood also condemned the shooting.

“Paramilitary style attacks have no place in our society and must stop immediately,” he said. “Those taking the law into their own hands must themselves be brought to justice.”

Mr Attwood continued: “People in west Belfast have the right to live free from this type of vigilantism that does nothing to right wrongs but merely causes more irreparable damage to our community.”

“And I call on anyone with any information on this attack to bring it forward to the police.”

A PSNI spokesperson said the shooting, which is being treated as a paramilitary style attack, happened in the Norglen Road area.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are potentially life changing,” the spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector McGaffin added: “We are treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary style attack. This incident is another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.