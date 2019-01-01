Shots fired at apartment: Police urge witnesses to come forward

Detectives investigating a shooting incident at a residential property in the Upper Springfield Road area of west Belfast in the early hours of this morning (January 1) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after 1:50am, it was reported that shots were fired at the front of an apartment in the area, but police have said no one was inside the property at the time of the incident.

Investigating officers believe the shooting may be linked to an earlier incident of criminal damage in the Dermott Hill Parade area of Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Moffett said: “We are investigating a possible link to this incident and a report of criminal damage at a house in the Dermott Hill Parade area. Police received a report at around 2:45am this morning that the windows of a house in the area were smashed at around 8pm last night (December 31).

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious at both areas to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 231 1/1/19.” Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.