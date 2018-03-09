Shots fired at house in Coleraine

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in the Loughanhill Park area on Thursday evening.

Detective Sergeant Gallagher said: “Shortly after 11:00 pm it was reported that a man had tried to force entry via the front door of the property using a hammer.

“On further examination it was then found that three shots had been fired through the front window causing damage to the inside.

“Fortunately nobody was injured as a result of this attack but I am asking for the public’s assistance with our investigation into it.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1478 08/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”