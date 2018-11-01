Shots fired at house in NI

The PSNI is investigating an alleged shooting incident that occurred in Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a shooting in the Powerscourt Place area of south Belfast.

At approximately 10.25pm police received a report that two shots had been fired at a house, damaging two windows.

Powerscourt Place, Belfast. (Photo: Google Street View)

There was a man and woman present at the time, however they were not injured.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "Whoever carried out this attack showed total disregard for not only the safety of the occupants, but also for other residents in this built up residential area. I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1641 31/10/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."