'Shots' fired at N.I. castle - P.S.N.I. launch investigation

The P.S.N.I. has launched an investigation after "shots" were fired at a well known castle in Northern Ireland.

One of the windows at Narrow Water Castle near Warrenpoint, Co. Down, was damaged in the attack.

Narrow Water Castle, near Warrenpoint, Co. Down. (Photo: Google Maps)

"Shots were fired at the windows of the castle causing damage," said the P.S.N.I.

"We believe that this happened between July 21 and 27, 2019.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information in relation to this to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 853 of 29/7/2019," added police.