Shots fired at NI home in family estate - residents escape injury as bedroom window and living room window damaged

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at residential premises last weekend.

The incident took place in the Meadow Park area of Ballywalter in Co Down.

Meadow Park in Comber - Google maps

Detective Inspector Nigel Snoddy said a report that a number of shots had been fired at a house was reported to police on November 20

"It is believed the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (17th November) which occurred at around 1am," he said.

"An upstairs bedroom window and a downstairs living room window were damaged during the incident, with no one inside the property at the time of the incident."

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1222 20/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”