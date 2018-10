Two people were lucky to escape injury after shots were fired through the front door of a house in north Belfast on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at a property in the Farringdon Gardens area at around 11:30pm.

Both occupants of the house were uninjured but left badly shaken.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact detectives at Musgrave Station on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.