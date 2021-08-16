Shots fired into house through door and living room window, causing extensive damage to the property

Police are appealing for information following the gun attack in the Old Colin Road area on Sunday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report, just before 10.25pm, that two men had fired a number of shots at a house.

“The shots were fired at, and through, the door and living room window, causing extensive damage to the property.

“Thankfully the male occupant, who was home at the time, was uninjured.

“It’s reported that the two suspects took aim from the front fence of the property.

“They were both dressed in dark clothing, with their faces covered and wearing baseball caps.

“The pair subsequently made off on foot in the direction of Poleglass.

“This was a contemptible and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences. Worryingly, anyone, from the resident to potential passers-by, could have been killed.”