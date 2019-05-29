Shots fired: Man, 27, arrested in connection with 'senseless and reckless criminality'

The incident occurred in The Green area of Lisburn. Pic by Google
Police investigating a gun attack at a property in Lisburn on Tuesday night have condemned the attack as a "reckless act".

It was reported at around 11:30pm that shots had been fired at the kitchen window of a property in The Green area of the city.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and possession of a firearm and is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Perks said: "Everyone has a right to live in a safe and stable community and this type of senseless and reckless criminality will not be tolerated.

“There were a number of occupants in the property at the time and fortunately nobody was injured as a result of this reckless act.

"I would ask - did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area; did you see any suspicious vehicles? If you did, please come forward and speak to detectives at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2373 28/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.