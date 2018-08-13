Shots fired through living room window

Shots have been fired through the living room window of a house in Lurgan.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Woodville Street during the early hours of Sunday morning, August 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 3.30am two shots were fired through the front living room window of the property. There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

“A motive has not yet been established and Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson is appealing for anyone who was in the Woodville Street area between 2am and 4am this morning and who witnessed any suspicious persons or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 690 12/08/18. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”