Shots fired through upstairs window of flat in ‘reckless attack’

Shots were fired through the upstairs window of a flat last night in what the PSNI have described as a “reckless attack”.

The incident happened at the Galliagh Park area of Londonderry, between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter said: “We received a report at around 12:30pm this afternoon, that shots were fired at the upstairs window of a flat in the area between 10pm and 10:30pm last night. There were no reports of any injuries and no one was inside the property during the incident.

“This is a reckless attack in a residential area, with a complete disregard to anyone living nearby. We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured, or even worse during this incident.

“There is no justification for this barbaric act and we would appeal for information to assist with our investigation.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and a motive for this attack.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 776 05/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”