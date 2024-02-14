Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr McIdoon died following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor around 2:30pm on Tuesday 13 February on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

Police said that a female passenger in her 80s, and understood to be his wife Irene, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The former grand lecturer of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland was also a retired prison officer.

Portadown Orangeman Sidney McIldoon should have been celebrating his 85th birthday - instead he died after a road accident and his wife, Irene, is critically ill in hospital. Photo: Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said in a statement that its members were "deeply saddened" to learn of the death of Mr McIldoon, describing him as Past Grand Lecturer of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

"Sidney's wife Irene remains in a serious condition in hospital and our prayers are with her and the family circle at this time," the lodge said.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson added: "Sidney was a loyal and true friend and a great champion of the Orange cause. He leaves a huge legacy, following a life of selfless service to the Orange Institution."

Tandragee District LOL No 4 noted that he had been their Past Master.

"He was a gentleman, friend and always a man of sound advice," the lodge said. "His loss to his lodge, our District and County and Orangeism as a whole is massive but far greater still is his loss to his family. We pray for Irene, and pray for the doctors and nurses looking after her in hospital."

County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge and Portadown Orange District LOL No 1 both also published their shock and sympathy, assuring the family of their prayers for Irene.

Queens University Belfast Lodge No 1845 described Mr McIldood as "a stalwart of the Orange cause generally and its Lecturing fraternity in particular".

It added: "During his tenure as Grand Lecturer he provided historical and biblical context for a rare 'emblematic' chart the Lodge reproduced to aid our fundraising efforts. Always willing to give of his time freely for the benefit of others, Brother McIldoon also presided over the examination of several of our lodge members who successfully obtained their lecturers' exam over the years."

Former UUP Chairman Danny Kennedy said he had been "a very fine man and I counted him as a friend".

He added: "Sidney played a very important role in the Orange Institution both locally and centrally and he will be much missed. He was also a stalwart Unionist who always provided me with words of encouragement over many years."

The Newry and Armagh Ulster Unionist Association said Mr McIdoon had been a loyal long term member of their association and said they were praying for Irene.

Former Armagh UUP councillor Jim Speers said he had known Mr McIldoon for over 40 years.

"A true gentleman that was held in the highest respect within the local community and indeed throughout Northern Ireland," he said of his friend.

It is understood that no funeral details have yet been finalised for Mr McIldoon.