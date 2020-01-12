'Significant damage' caused during afternoon burglary - public asked if they heard anything?

Detectives at Musgrave CID are investigating a burglary at a house in the Orangefield Road area of east Belfast on the afternoon of January 10..

Detective Constable Quinn said: "It was reported that the property was entered and ransacked while the residents were out sometime between 2pm and 4pm.

Orangefield Road - Google maps

"Significant damage was caused to a rear doorway and this would have generated some considerable noise.

"Were you driving through the area of Orangefield Road, Belfast between 2pm and 4pm?

"Did you see or hear anything unusual?

"Do you have a dashcam fitted in your vehicle?

"If you have any relevant footage or any other information that could help our investigation then we would be interested in speaking to you."