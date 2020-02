Significant damage has been caused to a new build home - under construction in Glenavy, Co Antrim.

Four appliances and a specialist aerial unit responded to the blaze on Main Street at around 10.30pm on Monday.

Fire at house under construction in Glenavy - McAuley Multimedia

Fire crews say an operation continued until around 6.30am today.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and an investigation will now take place.

