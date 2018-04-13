'Significant police operation' involving hundreds of officers is focused on Belfast INLA

More than 200 police officers have carried out searches of 12 properties across greater Belfast today in what police have described as a a 'significant' operation.

It's the latest action by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and is focused, the PSNI said, on the criminal activities of the Belfast INLA.

PSNI

Police revealed the searches were carried out in north, south and west Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey. Some of these are still ongoing.

Four men have been arrested. Three under the Terrorism Act and a fourth on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.

The PSNI have been supported in the operation by their colleagues from NCA (National Crime Agency) and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.