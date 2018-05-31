'Significant quantity' of cocaine seized after suspected drug death

Police have seized a significant quantity of class A drugs in the Mid Ulster area.

The drugs were seized at an address in Mid Ulster area earlier this week. No exact location was provided.

Cocaine

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “The drugs, which we believe to be cocaine, were recovered during searches at addresses in the Mid Ulster area earlier this week. They have now been sent for forensic testing.

The operation follows the death of the 34 year old man in Moneymore on Sunday and the hospitalisation of several others following suspected drug use.

"As this past weekend has shown, drug use can have fatal consequences and leave families and communities devastated," he said.

"We are glad to have been able to remove this harmful substance from the streets of Mid Ulster and to prevent any further harm being caused.

"I would reiterate our previous warning to anyone considering taking any kind of drug - do not do it. Do not take chances with your health, or your life.

"Anyone with information that could assist us in tackling the sale and supply of drugs of any kind in the local area can contact police on 101, or information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity.”